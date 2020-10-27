Betty Dempsey
GREENVILLE - On Friday, October 23, 2020, Betty Dempsey of Greenville, NC went to her heavenly home at the age of 90. She passed away at Vidant Medical Center surrounded by her family.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday at Aulander Cemetery with her family to celebrate her life. She will be laid to rest there beside her beloved husband.
Betty was born March 24, 1930 to the late Allie and Docia H. Castelloe. She grew up in Bertie County and graduated from Windsor High School. In 1947, she married Arthur Dempsey, Jr. They had four children: Wayne, Charles, Kenneth and Grace.
Betty was a loving Christian lady who attended Grace Church prior to ill health. She spent much of her time in God's word. Her love for the Lord would shine through in all that she did whether by the love and care she always provided to the simplest things in life such as relaxing outside taking in God's beautiful creation. She loved watching birds fly by to feeders and surrounding herself with flowers.
All of her family has fond memories of her preparing delicious foods for holiday gatherings or of visits to her home. She always treasured time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Before her illness, she enjoyed travel especially to the mountains and ocean.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of almost 47 years, Arthur Dempsey, Jr. (Pete). Also preceding her in death were her siblings: Allie Gray Williams, Beulah Phelps, Mack Castelloe and Elbert Castelloe, all of Windsor.
She is survived by her children: Wayne Dempsey and wife, Christine, of Farmville, Charles Dempsey and wife, Linda, of Farmville, Kenneth Dempsey and wife, Joanna, of Sanford, and Grace Perry and husband, Albert, of Jamesville; eight grandchildren, Ashley Burnette of Fountain, Mandy Dempsey of Nashville, TN, Michael Dempsey of Garner, David Dempsey of Greenville, Jason Dempsey of Valley, AL, Jill Stallings of Sanford, Andy Perry of Greenville, and Allison Fuller of Stedman; two step-grandchildren, Shepard Lilley of Farmville and Marcia Guy of Moncure; 13 great-grandchildren she adored, Brayden and Kylie Burnette, Caroline and Jack Dempsey, Alyssa and Kaitlyn Dempsey, Lauren Dempsey, Ethan, Elise and Emily Stallings, Abby and Sam Perry and Eli Fuller.
Flowers are welcome to Wilkerson Funeral Home of Greenville or donations may be made to Grace Church, 3551 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858.
