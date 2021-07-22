Betty Jean Cherry Clark, 86, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Keith Gardner. Following the service, burial will take place in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. She was born on December 21, 1934 to the late William D. Cherry, Sr. and Betty P. Cherry. She was a long time member of Arlington Street Baptist Church in Greenville and upon closing transferred to First Free Will Baptist Church in Greenville. She retired from Hyster-Yale in December 1999. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Joe B. Clark, Sr.; son, Ed Clark; and grandson, Joey Clark. With her sisters, Margaret Kittrell Walston, Helen Stocks Hardee, Mildred Jones; and brothers, Pete Cherry and Billy Cherry passing before her as well. Jean is survived by her son, Monty Clark and wife Susan of Greenville, North Carolina ; daughters, Myra Harper and husband Jim of Versailles, Kentucky, Margaret Branch of Brooksville, Florida and Cheryl Clark and partner Christine Parlett of Bradenton, Florida; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nephews & nieces; and many friends. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.