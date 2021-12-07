Betty Jones

Betty McLawhorn Jones
AYDEN - Born the only girl in a family of four brothers, Betty McLawhorn Jones learned to love deeply, speak her mind, and stand up for herself, all the qualities she drew upon to be a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She also came to know and love the Lord Jesus Christ, who called her home on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the age of 85.
William and Dora McLawhorn welcomed Betty into their family on April 1, 1936. While attending Winterville High School, she happened to meet a handsome young Navy veteran, Wilbur Jones, whom she married and together, the Lord blessed them with four children, Gordon, Randy, Wendy, and Sabrina. Outside of her Lord and her husband, her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Edward, Billy, and Nancy McLawhorn.
Betty is survived by her husband, Wilbur G. Jones; children, Gordon Jones (Renee') of Ayden, Randy Jones (Cindy) of Washington, Wendy Butler (Dale) of Winterville, and Sabrina Fontana (Kevin) of Greenville; grandchildren, Brian Jones (Kim) of Greenville, Jacob Jones (Camber) of Ayden, Holly Horst (Ken) of Ayden, Matt Butler (Michelle) of Ayden, Paul Edwards (Casey) of Farmville, Hannah Edwards (fiance Curtis Everette), Connor Fontana, Collin Fontana; great grandchildren, Benjamin Jones, Sadie Jones, Kameron Horst, Kinley Horst, and Jaxon Edwards; and siblings, Carlton and Kenneth McLawhorn.
Betty's legacy is indelibly written in the hearts of her loved ones and one of her favorite scripture verses succinctly describes the principle she lived by and impressed upon the lives of those she influenced - Psalm 57:7, "My heart is fixed, O God, my heart is fixed: I will sing and give praise."
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 11am at Community Baptist Church, 4094 NE College St, Ayden. Burial will follow in Ayden Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8pm at the church.
Flowers are welcomed since she loved them so.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.