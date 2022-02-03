Betty Julia Olliver

WINTERVILLE - Mrs. Betty Julia Humber Olliver, 73, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Greenville NC. A date for the service will be announced in the spring of this year.
Betty was born in 1948 in Stamford, CT where she was a 1966 graduate of Rippowam High School, also in Stamford. She was a faithful member of the Church of Saint Cecilia and enjoyed being a member of the church choir, where she made multiple trips to Rome to perform in front of the Pope. After moving to the Greenville area, she continued her services as a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, where she also sang in the choir. Betty enjoyed taking care of her nephews as their #1 babysitter, crocheting blankets and hats for newborn babies at Stamford Hospital, and teaching friends the art of crocheting. She also enjoyed reading Danielle Steel novels and sharing books with her sister, whom she spoke with every day of her life. Betty spent most of her days in the service of others while always capturing a picture of the moment. She looked forward to the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and making trips to New York during the winter holiday season to see plays with her lifelong friend, Barbara Vlahos.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Olliver, parents, William Humber, Sr. and Julia Festo Humber.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Humber Santarsiero Deimold and husband, Manfred; brother, William (Bill) Humber, Jr. and wife, Therese; nephews, Daniel Santarsiero and wife, Michele, Jefferey Humber and wife, Meghan, and Nicholas Santarsiero and wife, Karianne, as well as their families.
In lieu of flowers, Betty's wish is for any donations to please be made to her friends at Brookdale Senior Living. Checks can be made payable to: Brookdale Senior Living - Dickinson Ave. Memo Line: Associates Fund. Address: 2715 Dickinson Ave, Greenville, NC 27834
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.