Betty McGowan Lee, formerly of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Service League Inpatient Hospice Center. A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday at 3 PM in Greenwood Cemetery officiated by Rev. Torri Osgood of Bethany Christian Church and Rev. Merritt Watson, former minister of Bethany Christian Church and long-time friend. Betty graduated from Greenville High School and attended St. Mary’s College in Raleigh and East Carolina University. Betty and Kent have lived in Kennels Beach in Pamlico County on the river since his retirement. They have enjoyed their life in their small family-oriented community on the Neuse River. She has been active in community events including Sunday school in the summer season. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Lila McGowan. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Kent Lee; daughter, Linda and husband Peter Wilson; son, Kent Lee, Jr. and wife Belinda Lee; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Christian Church, P.O.Box 156, Arapahoe, NC, 28510; or to Hospice of Pamlico County, 602 Main Street, Bayboro, NC 28515. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.