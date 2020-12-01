Betty Moore

Betty Lou Bunting Moore
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Betty Lou Bunting Moore, 78, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1:30 PM in Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Ken Cash. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm prior to the service.
Mrs. Moore, a native and longtime resident of Pitt County, was the daughter of the late Rubin Vernon and Virginia Edmondson Bunting. For over 40 years, she had made her home in the Candlewick Estates and was a longtime member of Trinity FWB Church.
She will always be remembered for her kindness and was one of the most thoughtful persons who ever walked this earth. She never complained of anything and had the most positive attitude in life, along with the most beautiful smile. Her love of family and family gatherings was where she seemed the happiest. She loved the outdoors and vacationing with family.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by two brothers, Woodrow and James Bunting, a sister, Linda Kay Knox, and a great granddaughter, Hayleigh Moore.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lynwood Patrick "Pat" Moore; sons, Linn Moore and wife, Terri, of Greenville, Timmy Moore and wife, Kelly, of Winterville; daughter, Cindy M. Craft and husband, Jeff, of Haw River; mother, Virginia Edmondson Bunting of Greenville; brother, Joseph Earl Bunting; sisters, Rosalie Cherry, Hazel Bunting and Mary Frances Collins; grandchildren, Daniel Moore and wife, Melanie, Sonya Echel and husband, Chris, Brent Moore and wife, Brandi, Kyle Moore, Kesleigh Moore and Kerdean Terrasa, Tanner Craft and Amber Craft; and great grandchildren, Sydney and Sophie Moore, Aiden and Madison Echel, Lucas and Raelynn Moore and Zoey and Izzy Carrigo.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 3015 S. Memorial Drive, Suite A, Greenville, NC 27834.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.