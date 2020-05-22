Betty Jean Moorning
SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, NY - Mrs. Betty Jean Moorning, 77, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC.
Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Betty Jean Moorning will be by invitation only.