Betty Page

Betty Kaye Harris Page
HALIFAX - Betty Kaye Harris Page, 85, of Halifax, NC passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home.
She was born in 1934 in Halifax County to the late James Henry
Harris, Jr. and Lela Mae Griffin Harris.
Kaye retired as an educator after 37 years teaching at Halifax County, Weldon City Schools, Halifax Academy and Roanoke Rapids City Schools where she retired from. She was a very active member of Halifax United Methodist Church and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority.
Kaye is survived by her daughter, Susan Page Chatham and her husband, Jack of Greenville, NC; her son, Butch Page and his wife, Beverley of Halifax, NC and her three grandchildren, Angela Page Scanlon, Alec Chatham and Jamie Page.
Graveside Services will be Private.
Friends are asked to sign the online register by sharing a memory in Kaye's obituary at www.askewfs.com.
Memorial Donations may be made to Halifax United Methodist Church PO Box 365 Halifax, NC 27839.