Betty Robertson

Betty Purser Robertson
GREENVILLE - Betty Purser Robertson, September 30, 1942 to December 13, 2021.
Betty Purser Robertson, age 79, of Greenville, North Carolina passed away quietly in her home on Monday, December 13, 2021.
The family will receive family and friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 starting at 2pm with a service to follow.
Betty graduated with her PhD in Psychology from the University of Utah in 1981. She spent over 30 years of her career as a child psychologist helping many children deal with their worries and concerns. Betty was born on a rural farm near Greenville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by her sisters Ann Roach and Elise Snell and her brother Herbert Purser. She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Catherine and Mark Franklin and three grandchildren, Nathan, Emily and Cherish.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greenville Branch of the Food Bank of CENC - 1712 Union St, Greenville, NC 27834. www.foodbankcenc.org. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.