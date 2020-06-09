Betty Harris Ross
GREENVILLE - Betty Harris Ross, 73, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 1:30pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 11am-1pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Betty, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, worked for Empire Brush and later retired from TRW. She enjoyed sending cards to everyone for every holiday and birthday, as well as traveling and shopping. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Mac" Ross, Sr; and parents, Joe and Audrey Barber.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Audrey Ross; son, Mac Ross and wife Susan, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Felicia Page and husband Mike, Melissa Reason and husband Brandon, Crystal Smith and husband Jason and Cody Ross; great grandchildren, Jacob and Ryan Smith and JJ and Sophie Reason; and sisters, Theresa Harris of Washington, Clara Turnage and husband Bill of Greenville and Peggy Barber of New Bern.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 or the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Dr, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.