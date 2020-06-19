Beverly Roberts Cooley
GREENVILLE - Beverly Roberts Cooley, 56, died Wednesday June 17, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 1 pm in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 - 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Beverly was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School.
She was preceded in death by her; parents, Harold and Jenette Roberts.
She is survived by her: husband, William Lawrence Cooley Jr. of Greenville; son, William Blake Cooley and wife, Brittany, of Greenville; brother, Spencer Roberts Jr. and Patricia Barlow, of Greenville; sister, Debbie Holt and Lynn, of Charlotteville, VA; grandchildren, Adalyn Cooley, and Brooke Cooley.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to William Cooley Jr., 3393 NC Hwy 30, Stokes, NC 27884 to help with funeral arrangements.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
