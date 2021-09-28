Beverly Jean Stokoe Dickens, 86, ran peacefully into the arms of Jesus on the morning of September 9, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 3rd, at Covenant Church, Winterville, NC, at 2PM. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. Beverly was born on October 16, 1934, in Phoenix, AZ to Kenneth and Pauline Stokoe. She lived in Arizona for the first 20 years of her life then moved with her first husband, Wendell Alfors eventually settling in North Carolina. For the last 47 years, she has made her home in the Greenville, NC area. Beverly came to know Jesus as her Lord and Savior early in her life. She was an active member of Holy Trinity United Methodist Church and more recently The Memorial Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School as long as she could and loved to study the Bible and share Jesus with others. Beverly’s hobbies included crocheting, knitting, jigsaw puzzles, and painting for which she won numerous ribbons at the Pitt County Fair. A loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Beverly will be greatly missed by the many that knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wendell Alfors and by her second husband, Thomas Dickens; her parents, Kenneth and Pauline Stokoe, her brother, Herbert Stokoe, and her sister, Frances Terrell. She is survived by her children: Sherman Alfors (Stewart Kennedy) of Asheville, NC, Sandy Weathersbee and Josh Dickens (Ivela Dickens) of Winterville, NC, Trent Webb (Bobby Webb) of Morehead City, NC, Thomas Dickens of Greenville, NC, and Ann Seymour (Chris Seymour) of Helen, GA; grandchildren Austin Weathersbee, Jared Weathersbee (Breanna Williams), Katie Kimbrell, Cooper Webb (Mariah Webb), Allison Dickens, Nathanael Dickens, Weber Dickens, Sarah Dickens and Abigail Dickens; and great-grandchildren Easton Dickens, Roper Kimbrell, and Zo Weathersbee. Flowers for the service should be sent to 404 Brannon Court, Winterville, NC 28590. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Vidant Health Foundation, PO Box 8489, Greenville NC 27835. Please designate “hospice” in the memo line. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
