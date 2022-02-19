Beverly "Bev" Maurer
WILMINGTON - Beverly "Bev" Maurer, 96, of Leland NC passed away Saturday January 15, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date where she will join her husband of 68 years, Rudy Maurer, who passed in April of 2018. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring at the St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Greenville NC. Born in Newark NJ on July 18, 1925 to Lewis and Margaret Moglia, she was the third of eight children including Shirley, Annette, Joseph, Kenneth, Pat, Lewis and Carole. During her adult life she resided in the Middletown and Eatontown NJ areas before moving to Greenville NC. She lived in Greenville for 15 years before moving recently to Leland NC. Bev married Rudy Maurer in September 1949 and eventually settled in Middletown NJ where they raised their four children. She was a homemaker in the early part of the marriage. In 1967 she returned to the workforce joining the civil engineering firm of T&M Associates as an executive assistant and administrator. She worked for T&M until she retired in 1990. She had three passions; her family, her faith and painting. She was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. She faithfully attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Middletown NJ and eventually St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Greenville NC. She spent her days at each volunteering wherever she was needed. Bev was a talented, professional watercolorist and loved to paint. She produced many beautiful images over her lifetime. She also never hesitated to teach others interested in the medium, her generosity knew no limits. Bev was also known for her outstanding apple pies. A family gathering was never complete without one of her homemade pies. This was another activity where she was happy to share the "secrets" of the perfect pie crust. She is preceded in death by her husband Rudy, her son Stephen, her brothers Joseph, Lewis and Kenneth and sisters Shirley, Annette and Pat. She is survived by her sons Rudy Jr and wife Joanne, Eric and wife Tenia and daughter Theresa and husband Todd; grandchildren Stephen and fiance Dianna, Lauren and husband TJ, Tyler and wife Sarah, Dana and husband Jo, Jordan, Elizabeth and partner Juan; great grandchildren Brody, Eli, Rudy, Vincent, Remi, James and Stella. She is also survived by her sister Carole. In lieu of flowers any donations to the memorial fund in care of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church Greenville NC would be appreciated.