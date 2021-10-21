Mr. Billie Davie Mason, 76, died Monday, October 18, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Williamston, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 W. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are recommended.
