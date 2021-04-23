Billie Earl Spear, 87, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday at 3 pm at the People’s Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Billie, the oldest of seven children, was born September 1, 1933 in Greene County to the late Billie Bryan Spear and Martha Stocks Spear. Billie served in the US Army from 1950-1952. On December 25, 1953 he married the love of his life, Hilda Bowen. He worked at the Newport News Shipyard, Kinston Machine Shop, and later with Pitt & Greene EMC from 1955 to 1994. He received his North Carolina Electrical Wiring License and wired houses all throughout Pitt, Greene and surrounding areas. Billie enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and drag racing. Billie is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Hilda Bowen Spear; children, Trina (Frank) Calfee of Greenville, Jeffrey (Johnette) Spear of Farmville and Cindy Smith of Greenville; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Community Home Care & Hospice and specifically recognize nurse Melissa for her unconditional support during such a difficult transition. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Billie’s honor to the People’s Baptist Church or the Greenville Christian Academy, 1621 Greenville Blvd SW, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.