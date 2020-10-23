Billy Cherry

Billy Wayne Cherry
GREENVILLE - Mr. Billy Wayne Cherry, 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 4 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Pinewood Memorial. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 2:30 pm until the funeral hour.
Mr. Cherry, son of the late William Dallas and Betty Pearl Whitehurst Cherry, was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County. He was a longtime employee of Cox Armature Works and later worked with Tow Pro (Carolina Collision).
Billy enjoyed classic cars and attending gospel singings. Always gregarious, he never met a stranger, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rosalie Bunting Cherry; a son, Michael Wayne Cherry and wife, Tammy, of Winterville; three step-grandchildren, Zachary Whitehurst, Chelsey Cayton and Kayla Cayton; sister, Jean Clark of Greenville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.