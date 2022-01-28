Billy Churchill

GREENVILLE - Mr. Billy Randolph "Bill" Churchill, 85, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
The funeral will be held on Sunday at 2:30 PM at Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
A native of Pitt County, Bill was born to the late Randolph and Roberta Jackson Churchill. He was a graduate of Winterville High School and attended North Carolina State University. Bill was employed with Rivers and Associates, Inc. as a Civil Designer where he was also an Owner, Director and Officer. He retired in 2006 following 42 years of service. He was a longtime member of Winterville Free Will Baptist Church where he served as Treasurer for 31 years as well as serving as a Trustee, Deacon and Sunday School teacher.
Bill will be remembered as a faithful family man who loved God, his country and fellow man. He was a devoted Christian who lived simply, cared for others and walked with integrity, modesty, and kindness. He was well respected and devoted to both his work and church. An avid outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing. A loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, Bill will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved him.
Surviving are: Wife of 61 years, Lena B. Churchill; Sons, Gary R. Churchill and wife, Carolyn, of Apex, and Gregory J. Churchill and wife, Sherri, of Winterville; Grandchildren, Shaela Churchill, Christina Churchill, Sawyer Churchill, and Rebecca Churchill; Sister, Shirley Greene and husband, Edward, of San Antonio, TX.
The family will receive friends on Sunday prior to the service from 1:30 until 2:30 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper Street, Winterville, NC 28590.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.