Billy Gregory

Billy Godwin Gregory
FARMVILLE - Billy Godwin Gregory of Farmville, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the age of 92. After several months of declining health, Billy died peacefully with his children by his side.
Billy was born in Wilson County, North Carolina on December 22, 1927, to Joseph Alexander Gregory and Lala Godwin Gregory. He grew up in Wilson and Farmville. He graduated from Farmville High School and attended East Carolina University. He enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and served from 1950-1952. He was stationed in Tokyo, Japan and worked at General Headquarters Far East Command in the Military Intelligence Section. Serving his country was one of the proudest moments of his life.
Upon return from the Korean War, he continued working with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company where he had a 40+ year career traveling throughout the Southeast on the tobacco market. He met the love of his life, Margaret Dawson Casey, in Kinston, NC and they were married in 1954.
He was an avid gardener, famous for his large tomatoes. He was the family historian with many tales to tell as well as the perpetual jokester among his friends. He enjoyed reading and had an extensive library of military, history and political topics. He kept up with his daily crossword puzzles and always loved to have an honest debate. He was a long term member of the VFW and the American Legion. His children and grandchildren were the center of his universe. He was a true Southern gentleman and will be missed by all who knew him.
Billy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret, as well as his parents, his brother, Joseph Franklin Gregory and his sister, Lataine Gregory Webber. He is survived by his son, Sterling Van Gregory and grandson, Lance Colin Gregory; his daughter, Rita Gregory Han (Anthony) and grandchildren, Emily Taylor Han, Natalie Elizabeth Han and Sydney Alexandra Han; his "little" sister, Joan Walston; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held. Those who wish to honor Billy's life can make donations to the First Baptist Church in Farmville (P.O. Box 34, Farmville, NC 27828) or to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).
