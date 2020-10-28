Billy Owens, Sr.

Billy "Wayne" Owens, Sr.
GREENVILLE - Billy "Wayne" Owens, Sr., 68, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A loving husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle, and friend. A kind and gentle soul that will be missed by everyone that knew and loved him. He will forever be in our hearts.
A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 2 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Wayne was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County and the Pactolus community. A graduate of North Pitt High School, Wayne was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a longtime employee of Daniels Construction, later known as Eastern Omni.
Wayne had a passion for life and adventure that can be seen in the many friends he made along the way. Most of all he had a love for livestock, a family tradition handed down to him from his father, a tradition that will be carried on by his son and granddaughters.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Lee Owens; brother, Dan Owens; and mother-in-law, Caddie Mae Everette.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years and the love of his life, Patricia Everette Owens; son, Billy Wayne Owens, Jr. and wife, Jamie; three precious granddaughters that stole his heart, Leah, Brylee and Lilly Ann. His girls would always tell Papa they loved him, but he made sure to let them know he loved them more. He is also survived by a sister, Diane Owens Mumford and husband, Jerry; father-in-law, Odell Everette; and very special nieces, nephews, and dear friends that stood by him in ways that will never be forgotten, and for that his family will be forever grateful.
A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their compassion, care, and comfort during this time.