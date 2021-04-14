Billy Stinson, 75, left us on Thursday, April 8, 2021, and flew to Jesus. What sustained him throughout life, no matter what came his way, was his deep devotion to Jesus. Billy had the amazing ability to look at life like few can. He was so genuine and open with his relationships, his gifts, and his talents. Unique to the core, he lived life with love, laughter, joy, music and song. A born storyteller, he had a fascinating way of teaching, explaining different aspects of life in a way that no one would forget. We are enriched with “billyisms”. Our lives will not be the same without him. A visitation will be held Friday, April 16th from 5-8pm at Greenville Christian Fellowship Church. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, April 17th at 2pm in the John Paul II Gymnasium. Wear your best “Billy” attire and non-scuffing shoes for the gym floor. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com