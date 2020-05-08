Billy Tucker

Billy Gray Tucker
TEMPLE HILLS, MD. - Mr. Billy Gray Tucker, 76, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 10:00am- 12:00pm at the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. Billy G. Tucker will be by invitation only.