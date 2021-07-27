Billy Wade Brann, age 58, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, after a brief illness with cancer. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 29, at 7:00 P.M. at Farmville Funeral Home by Rev. Tony Glass. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. He is survived by his mother, Darlene Brann of the home; sisters, Susan Holloman and husband, Don of Walstonburg, and Sandra Bibbs and husband, Glenn of Grimesland; nieces, Chasity and Madison Holloman; and nephews, Wesley and Jackson Bibbs. He was preceded in death by his father, William R. “Billy” Brann. The family would like to thank John and T&H Electrical, Vidant Cancer Center and Vidant Medical Center Palliative Care. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.