Billy Roy Walls
GREENVILLE - Mr. Billy Roy Walls, 66, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral service for Mr. Billy R. Walls will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.