Mr. Billy Wayne Barwick, 72, of Grifton, passed away on October 10, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday October 17, 2021 at 2:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service. The family will greet friends after the service. Billy was born in Lenoir Co., NC to Robert and Hilda Grey Barwick on February 24, 1950. He attended the local schools. He served faithfully in the United States Air Force for over 22 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. After retiring from the military, he continued to work as a mechanic for the Pitt County Schools Transportation Dept. He retired from there as well after many years of service. He was highly respected among his coworkers and fellow veterans, whom he referred to as “Buddy Roe”. Billy was a true family man who cherished his time with his children, grandchildren and friends. He was a loving and loyal husband. If you knew Billy, you knew you had someone you could count on no matter the situation. Billy is survived by his beautiful wife of 51 years, Sylvia Barwick; his daughters, Stephanie Barwick and Brenda Barwick; four grandchildren, Sabastian Barwick, Makayla Barwick, Trinity Gentile and Addison Gentile and one great grandson, Connor Allison. He also leaves behind a brother, Tony Barwick and a sister, Connie Grant. Arrangements by Farmer funeral Service-Ayden, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
