Blanie Moye

Blanie Allen Moye
GREENVILLE - Blanie Allen Moye, 95, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
A service will be conducted Sunday at 3:30 pm at the Worthington Family Cemetery in Winterville. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 - 3 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Blanie, son of the late Allen Blaine and Pearl Ada Forbes Moye, was born in Pitt County and attended the Winterville public schools. A graduate of Winterville High School, he went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Education and a Master's Degree in Administration from East Carolina College. While an undergraduate at East Carolina he played basketball and was the oldest living letterman at the time of his death.
A longtime educator and principal, he served at W. H. Robinson and Winterville High School, where he coached basketball and baseball. On June 10, 1988 he was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor James Martin.
An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of Ayden Golf and Country Club. He was a founding member of the Winterville Kiwanis Club.
Blanie was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church. He taught Sunday School and was a Choir Director for many years.
Blanie was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He treasured time spent with the family and had the patience of Job.
In addition to his parents, Blanie was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Lila Worthington Moye; brothers, James Ray, Burney, Willard and John; and a sister, Margaret Moye Evans.
He is survived by sons, Blanie (Allen) Moye, Jr. and wife, Ardeth of Winterville and Richard Moye and wife, Amy of Greenville; daughter, Lisa Moye Meadows and husband, Michael of Ormondsville; grandchildren, Meaghan Goff and husband, Sandy, Christopher Moye and Cameron Moye; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Bradyn Goff; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 2426 S. Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858 or the Worthington Family Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 486, Winterville, NC 28590.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.