Bobbie Jean "B.J." Hodges
BEAR GRASS - Bobbie Jean "B.J." Hodges, 69, of Bear Grass, passed away Saturday, December 11 at Three Rivers Rehab Facility and Nursing in Windsor.
There will be a 11:00AM funeral service held at the Bear Grass Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 and the family will receive friends one hour before the service in the Fellowship Hall at the Church.
Bobbie was the oldest child of Thad and Vader Hodges. She grew up in Bear Grass after living in Greece and several North Carolina coastal towns during her father's service with the United States Coast Guard.
She graduated from Bear Grass High School in 1970 and went on to graduate from Hardbarger Business College in Raleigh.
After 30 years of service, Bobbie retired from the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. She was honored for her service by being presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of North Carolina's highest civilian awards. During and after her employment with the NCDMV, Bobbie maintained an active role, including leadership positions, with the State Employees Association of North Carolina (SEANC).
Bobbie moved to Hendersonville after retirement to work for Kanauga, an Episcopilian conference center. She enjoyed her work there until health issues brought her east.
She was a member of the Bear Grass Presbyterian Church and loved her church family.
Among the many things Bobbie cherished - her family, animals and the Christmas season topped the list.
Bobbie is survived by her siblings: Vickie Green and husband, Ed of Hendersonville; Phil Hodges and wife Lisa of Bear Grass; Linda Biggs and husband Greg of Bear Grass; Sharon Godard and husband Bob of Bear Grass. Nieces and nephews: Eric Godard and wife Jessica, their children Hannah and Nicholas; Amanda Leggett and husband Justin, daughter Ava; Justin Edwards and wife Kathryn, their children Randy and Lee; Brian Hodges and fiance Danielle; Caroline Hodges; Luke Godard and wife Chelsea; Matthew Green and fiance Anna and Rachel Hodges.
Flowers are welcome, however; memorials are encouraged to the Bear Grass Presbyterian Church, 6441 Bear Grass Road, Williamston, or your local animal shelter.
Biggs Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfunerals.com.