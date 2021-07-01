Bobbie Sue Bowen Farmer, age 87, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 2, at 11:00 A.M. at Ormondsville Original Free Will Baptist Church by Dr. Don Ribeiro and Rev. Roger Tripp. Interment will follow in the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Mrs. Farmer was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Farmer; and a sister, Eloise Bowen Wood. She is survived by a daughter, Sue Farmer, and her life partner, Lynn Graves of Ayden. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.