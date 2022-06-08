Mr. Bobby Allen Dennis, 89, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Services will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11:00 am at Elm Grove Original FWB Church officiated by the Rev. Dr. Franklin Baggett, with the family receiving friends an hour before. The burial will follow in the Dennis Family Cemetery. Bobby was born on September 27, 1932 in Pitt County to John Bill and Betty Dennis. He graduated from Ayden High School and began his career at Dupont, where he retired in 1985. He was a member and deacon and served faithfully in his church, Elm Grove OFWB Church, for many years. He loved to spend his time fishing and even had his pilot's license. He was a huge Carolina Basketball fan and also enjoyed cheering on the New York Yankees in baseball, often traveling to games. He was a wonderful cook and a lover of all animals. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, wife Louise Dennis and a son Bobby Glenn Dennis. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Perry Dennis, sons Mike Dennis (Clara) and Greg Dennis (Mindy), step-son Jimmy Sawyer (Noi) and many extended family and friends. A special friend, Paul Haddock, is also left to cherish his memory as well as his beloved dog, Ginger. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the compassionate care provided by Dr. Robin Adams. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elm Grove Original FWB Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden NC 28513. Arrangements entrusted to Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com