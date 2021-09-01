Bobby and Pauline Garris went to their heavenly home to be with their Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Their desire to leave this earth together after nearly 59 years of marriage was granted as they crossed over within hours of each other. Their funeral service will be conducted Saturday, September 4 at 2 pm at Calvary Baptist Church where they were members for over 50 years. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:30pm. Burial will follow in Falkland Cemetery. They are survived by their sons, B.T. Garris and wife, Ann and Mitchell Garris and wife, Wendy; granddaughter, Jennifer Garris; grandsons, Brian Garris and wife, Rebekah, and Joshua Garris and wife, Jillia. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.