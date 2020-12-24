Bobby Ray Barnhill
GREENVILLE - Mr. Bobby Ray Barnhill, 83, died Friday, December 18, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. Bobby R. Barnhill is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.