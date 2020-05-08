Bobby Boyd

Bobby G. Boyd
GREENVILLE - Mr. Bobby G. Boyd, 82 , passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Friday at 3 PM at Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Phillip Boykin.
Mr. Boyd, a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, was born in 1938 to the late Clarence and Annie Edwards Boyd. Later in life, he retired from Greenville Utilities Commission, where he worked in the gas department. Bobby also dedicated his time to the Greenville Police Department, where he was also employed. Outside of work, Mr.Boyd attended Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed attending Laymen's League Suppers.
In addition to his parents Mr. Boyd was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Nellie Braxton Boyd, and brother, Carlton Boyd.
Surviving are daughters, Debbie Sauls and husband, Ryan, and Melinda Bateman and husband, Gene; along with grandchildren whom he dearly loved and enjoyed spending time with: "his buddy" Cody Bateman, his "baby girl" Sarah Bateman; 3 brothers, William Boyd of Washington, Clarence Boyd, Jr. of Charleston, SC, and Jesse Boyd of Greenville; sister-in-law, Patricia Boyd of Grimesland; and best friend, Leon Raymond Hardee.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to his caregiver and special family friend, Brenda Jones.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
