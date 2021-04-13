Mr. Bobby Gene Simpkins, 64, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 1 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Mr. Simpkins, a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, was an auto mechanic. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sherry Ziemba Simpkins; sons, Bobby Gene Simpkins, Jr, Bradley Joseph Simpkins and Connor Gene Simpkins; step-son, James Clifton Thomas; two grandchildren; sister-in-law, Debbie Z. Lovick; brothers-in-law, Ricky Ziemba and Steven Ziemba; father-in-law, Richard Ziemba; and a number of nieces and nephews. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.