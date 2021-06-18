Bobby Gene Stephens, II, 52, passed away suddenly & unexpectedly on the morning of Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 to 2 PM at Riverside Christian Church. A graveside service will follow in the church cemetery. Bobby was born on May 6, 1969 in Rocky Mount, NC. He moved to Grifton when he was in the fourth grade and graduated from West Craven High School in 1987. At the time of his passing, he was employed by Mayne Pharma in Greenville, where he loved his job and his work family. He was a hardworking and loyal employee. Outside of work, Bobby was a wonderful and loving husband and father. He is truly loved and will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Gene Stephens; and step-father, Howard Ange. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Vicki Stephens and their three children, Adam, Autumn, and Austin Stephens; mother, Betty Ange; sister, Donna Boyd and husband, Rodney; nephew, Patrick Boyd, and niece, Lauren Boyd. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.