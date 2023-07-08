Bobby Gene Tripp, Sr.

Bobby Tripp, Sr., 66, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at his home. A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Lyle Brackin. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Bobby, son of the late Harvey Lee and Frances Faulkner Tripp, was born in Wilson County. He lived most of his life in Pitt County in the Greenville area. His entire career was in the mobile home industry and his last position was with Vanderbilt Mortgage, a division of Clayton Mobile Homes. Bobby was a dedicated husband, daddy, granddaddy, brother and uncle, who lived life wide open and probably ran into heaven. He had a heart as big as a football field. He was a great provider and protector for his family. He loved giving support to everyone he knew. If you knew Bobby, you had a friend you could count on. He had a great sense of humor and never-ending wit. He was a prankster and teaser, but always with affection. He loved the option to search for treasurers, whether it be at a yard sale, flea market, estate sale or farm auction. He had a great love for UNC Football and Basketball. Bobby loved attending Oak City Baptist Church and during COVID and his declining health he enjoyed watching Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church online. He was loved by and will be missed by many. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by brothers, Harvey and Billy Tripp. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Hyman Tripp; a son, Bobby Tripp, Jr. and fiancé, Julie Carter of Ayden; grandchildren, Caitlyn Nicole Tripp and Colton Dean Tripp; brothers, Dennis Tripp (Melanie) of Monroe, NC and Gary Tripp (Karen) of Farmville; and a sister, Betty Jean Jackson of Georgia; brothers-in-law, Randy Hyman (Nan) of Greenville and Bob Hyman (Julie) of Oak City. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Pruitt Hospice and to a special caregiver, Debbie Morris. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Oak City Baptist Church, P. O. Box 39, Oak City, NC 27857. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com .