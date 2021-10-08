Bobby Ray Mills, 86, passed away to his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, followed by a burial in Pinewood Memorial Park. Bobby was successful farmer who enjoyed gardening and brick masonry as well. He was known to many as the “Homemade Candy Maker” for family and friends. Kind and generous, he used the money he made from candy sales to raise funds for Relay for Life.He was a lifelong FORD man who enjoyed cars and trucks and had quite the collection of mustangs! In addition to the vehicles, he also had a collection of trophies that he had won during car shows. Bobby also enjoyed the simple things, such as his koi fish pond. He had a friendly smile, quick wit, and always had a story to share. Most importantly, he was known for his love for the Lord as well as his love and compassion for others. Great wisdom came from those who watched and listened to him. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Luther J. and Sallie B. Mills; brothers, Thurman, Gene and Marvin; and sisters, Dora Lee M. Lassiter, Elsie M Smith, Ruth M. Hudson and Magdalene M. Waters. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Delores Williams Mills; sisters, Faye Mills Rouse and Lou Ellen Mills Sanders; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice or to the Red Oak Fire Department, FWB Children’s Home in Middlesex; or to the Shriners Hospital. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Greenville police: Arrest made for fake fraternity Yik Yak post
- WOODWARD: Leaving the press box, keeping the memories
- Pitt County school board continues mask requirement despite protest
- Blogger calls out Winterville Charter for racism: School's corporate parent says swift action will continue
- Vandals strike Pirate, again: Raleigh teen charged with damaging statue
- “New Gateway” to Greenville breaks ground on 10th Street
- Woman shot in hand, teen arrested
- Ayden man charged with attempted murder
- Traffic terror on Memorial Drive: Police say man hijacked, crashed FedEx truck, assaulted child
- 218236 EFE ERDEM