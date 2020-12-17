Bobby Ray Sutton, age 82, of Grifton, NC went home to meet the Lord on December 6, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 17th with Rev. Sherwood Page, from Grifton PH Church officiating Bobby was born to the late Herman and Maggie Craft Sutton in Grifton, NC. He graduated from Contentnea School in 1956 and went on to study electronics in Gastonia, NC. Following his education, he served in the National Guard for 9 years. He started his career in electronics for WITN at the transmitter site and worked there for several years as “chief maintenance”. He later took a job with the Voice of America site B and retired as a Supervisory Electronics Technician after 37 years of service. Bobby had his private pilot’s license and enjoyed flying with his friend and fellow co-worker, Leroy Tyndall. He was also an avid HAM operator with “Amateur Extra” operator privileges and tuned in to chat with his buddies every Thursday evening using the call letters “KD4BRS”. Living beside the Contentnea Creek his entire life, he enjoyed fishing- especially the challenge of fishing for shad. He found joy in caring for his four-legged friends, Buddy and Goldie, who adored him. Anyone that knew Bobby would agree that he was a wealth of knowledge on any subject you wanted to talk about and could fix absolutely anything. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Dr. Donald Dewitt, formerly of Washington, NC. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jo Ann Godwin Sutton, his caring sister, Jane Dewitt, of Washington, NC, a niece who he loved as his own, Jo Ann French McCall of Lake Toxaway, NC, husband Bo McCall, and their children, Cray McCall and Caiti McCall, who affectionately referred to him as their “Paw Paw”; niece, Jeanne French Jenkins and husband, Joe and two nephews, Bill French and wife, Tyresia and Chuck French and wife, Joanna. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Salvation Army, 317 Boy Scout Blvd., Kinston, NC 28501 or St. Judes Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC.