Bobby Rodney Lassiter passed away on June 11, 2021 at Vidant. A life-long resident of Pitt County, Bobby was a member of the Greenville Church of God. He worked for many years in Plant Operations at Pitt Memorial Hospital. In his earlier years, he served in the Army National Guard. His hobbies included antique cars and motorcycles, especially if they did not run. After retirement, Bobby worked part time at the Recycling Center in Winterville which he thoroughly enjoyed because of all the new friends he made. An animal lover, Bobby always had a furry companion by his side, most recently his rowdy dog, Prince. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gloria Nobles Lassiter; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Monica Lassiter; grandsons, Adam and Stokes Lassiter; great-grandson, Beau Lassiter; sisters, Ruth Umphlett, Elsie Craddock and Tiny Adams; sisters-in-law, Betty Robinson, Lila Nobles and Dot Lassiter and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the CICU staff and all first responders for their skilled and compassionate care. In addition,The family also acknowledges the love and support from family friends Linda Baker and Charles Crandall. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.