Bonnie Ankrom

Bonnie Paul Ankrom
GREENVILLE - Bonnie Paul Ankrom, 69, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 3pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
Bonnie, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, retired after 30 years from Kmart as a human resources manager. She loved to collect lighthouses, but most importantly, she loved her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Robert, and Joseph Paul.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 22 years, Steven P. Ankrom; children, Willie H. Stocks of Hyattsville, MD, Dalton L. Stocks (Kristy) of Buies Creek, and Tammie I. Stocks of Greenville; stepchildren, Lora D. Holloman (John) of Fayetteville and Holly S. Johnson (Jamie) of St. Cloud, FL; twelve grandchildren; sister, Mary P. Mayo; and many extended family.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.