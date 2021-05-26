Mr. Bonnie Elwood (B.E.) Singleton, Jr., age 85, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Vidant Pitt Medical Center with his devoted family by his side. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Singleton family plot in Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, conducted by Rev. Charles Michael Smith and Rev. Kenneth Hall. Employees of B.E. Singleton & Sons will serve as honorary pallbearers; Marshall Wayne Singleton, Sr., Charlie Manning, Bobby Hanna, Bill Woolard, John Sawyer, Danny Boyd, Sharon Owens, Buddy Spain, and Joe Hodges. Cherished friends also serving as honorary pallbearers are Ron Alligood, Kelly Barnhill, Pat Brown, Maurice Cutler, Aron Douglas, Bill Farrior, Michie Faulconer, Bobby Lee Garris, John Carter, Lee Hartsell, James Hudson, Phillip Marshall, Jimmy Oakley, Bobby Rhodes, Bobby Smith, Romero Tellez, Billy Tetter, Barry Wilson, Rachel Wilson Anderson, and Davis Wilson. Mr. Singleton was born on June 15, 1935 in Washington where he was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Bonnie Elwood Singleton, Sr., and Sarah “Sallie” Marshall Singleton. Mr. Singleton attended Campbell University. He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Washington where he had a passion for singing in the choir. He served in the National Guard and was a member of the Orr Lodge Chapter of the Masonic Lodge. Mr. Singleton was the retired President of B.E. Singleton & Sons. On March 29, 1958, Mr. Singleton married the love of his life, former Doddie Elks who survives. Also surviving with his wife are his daughter, Helen Ranee Singleton of Washington; two grandsons, Timothy Singleton Sandy, Robert Eugene Sandy III; granddaughter, Hannah Rose Sandy; sister, Gloria Singleton Howard; brother, Marshall Todd Singleton and wife Brenda M. Singleton, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Singleton was preceded in death by sister, Elizabeth Todd Singleton; brother, John Charles (J.C.) Singleton, Sr. and nephew, John Charles (C.) Singleton, Jr. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Paul Funeral Home in Washington and other times at the home, 123 Tarheel Drive. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the B.E. Singleton Traditional Chancel Choir Memorial Fund of the First United Methodist Church, 304 West Second Street, Washington, N.C. 27889. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com . Paul Funeral Home in Washington is honored to serve the Singleton family.