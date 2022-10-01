Bradley Michael Sutton

Bradley Michael Sutton, 27, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted Monday at 1 pm at West Vanceboro Church of God. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Bradley lived the majority of his life in Vanceboro, and had been employed with Pilgrim's Pride in Chattanooga, TN. He enjoyed working outside, John Deere Tractors, gardening, farming, and fishing. His favorite holiday was Christmas, where he especially enjoyed decorating. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert Sutton; maternal grandparents, WD and Earline Howard; and cousin, Scott Isley. He is survived by his father, Mike Sutton and wife, Debbie; mother, Robin Manning and husband, Randy; siblings, Chasidy "Sissy" Rogers and husband, Jeremy, Rev. Brent Manning and wife, Jessica, and Cameron Sutton, all of Vanceboro; stepbrothers, Randall Manning and wife, Donata, of Jacksonville, and Chris Manning and wife, Elizabeth of Greenville; paternal grandmother, Hilda Sutton of Greenville; nephews, Hunter Jones, Jacob, Zeke and Liam Manning; nieces, Taylor and Hannah Rogers, and Kaitlyn Manning; and several aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 205 Regency Executive Park Dr #102, Charlotte, NC 28217 or to West Vanceboro Church of God, in memo line Celebrate Recovery, PO Box 486, Vanceboro, NC 28586. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.

