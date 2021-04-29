Brady Nicholas Johnson, 32, formally of Greenville, NC passed away unexpectantly April, 26, 2021. Brady was born in Martin County to Randall Allen Johnson and Lisa O’Neal Bullock. He graduated from Northern Vance High School and later attended Pitt County Community College where he obtained an Associate’s Degree in Automotive Technology Systems. He loved the water and was an avid duck hunter and golfer. Brady never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a hand to help others. He loved and cherished his family and was a loving and compassionate husband and deddy. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Mountain Creek Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Johnny Richards and Pastor Hunter Watters. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The service will be livestreamed. Please go to eakesfuneralhome.com under obituaries and follow the link. If the livestream isn’t available due to reception a recording will be available after the service. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of five years, Lindsey Lumpkin Johnson; a son, Troy Allen Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Kristie Tant (Jim) and Kaylee Lumpkin; in-laws, Nancy Lumpkin and Johnnie Lumpkin (Crystal); paternal grandparents, Frank and Gloria Johnson; his wife’s grandparents, Roy and Linda Overton; a dear friend, Joyce “Bee” Darnell and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Bobby and Barbara O’Neal. Visitation will be held prior to the service in the fellowship hall at Mountain Creek Baptist Church from 12:00 - 1:45 PM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Eakes Funeral Home will be following social distancing guidelines and ask that all in attendance wear a mask or appropriate face covering. Online condolences may be made at eakesfuneralhome.com. Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford is assisting the Johnson Family.