Brenda Harrington

Brenda Ray Harrington
AYDEN - Ms. Brenda Ray Harrington, 72, passed away on October 20, 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 3:00pm in the Ayden Cemetery.
Ms. Harrington, was born in Va, but lived in Ayden and Pitt County most of her life. She was a graduate of Ayden High School, Wake Tech and Wilson Tech. She was employed as a Development Scientist with Burroughs-Welcome and Glaxo Welcome Pharmaceuticals until she retired in 2006. She was a very active member of Red Oak Christian Church and later People's Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Joe and Marie Hodges Ray and a twin sister, Linda Jean Ray.
She is survived by her daughter Shannon O'Geary Lebakken and husband, David; Her son David Bryan O'Geary and wife Bobbie; grandchildren, Caroline, Caleb, Caitlin, Regan and Chloe; one sister, Julia Marie Ray and husband, Bill Huffman.
Memorial contributions may be considered to Vidant Health Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice C/O PCMH Foundation P.O. Box 8489 Greenville, NC 27835.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden
