Brenda Hodges

Brenda Powers Hodges
GREENVILLE - Brenda Powers Hodges passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 70. She fought a courageous battle with cancer.
The funeral service will be held Monday at 2pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Henry Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens.
Brenda was born on July 25, 1950 to John and Lila Powers, and was a lifelong resident of the Belvoir community. A 1968 graduate of Belvoir Falkland High School, Brenda also graduated from Pitt Community College. She was a member of Falkland Rescue for eight years and attended Gum Swamp FWB Church and Belvoir FWB Church. She enjoyed sports, especially the 49ers football team, wrestling, and game shows, and was also an avid reader.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Hodges in 2019; sister, Linda Gayhardt in 2016; brother, Johnny Lee Powers in 1958; and a grandson, Noah James Bullock in 1999.
She is survived by her two daughters, Venus Elks (James) of Chocowinity and Angela Hodges of Kinston; five grandchildren, Trenton Bullock (Nora) of Farmville, Christian Bullock of the home, Raven Elks of Idaho, Dakota Elks of Chocowinity, and Vanessa Goodman of Kinston; two great-granddaughters, Aiyana Rose Edmonds of Kinston and Nova Rain Bullock, of Wilmington; a very special friend, Rethia Smith, of Greenville; and numerous family and friends.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 4pm at Smith Funeral Service and other times at the home, 3983 Old River Rd., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.