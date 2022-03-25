Brenda Jones Wilson, 68, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11 am in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 7 pm at Smith Funeral Service. Mrs. Wilson, a native of Pitt County, was a lifelong resident of Greenville. A crafty person by nature, she loved to make jewelry, and flower arrangements. She definitely loved Christmas and enjoyed going to the river and having friends and family around. She loved her cat, "Highway". She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Jones; brother, Ed Jones; and grandchildren, Madison and Devin Wilson. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Kenneth "Bud" Wilson; children, Sandra Hulon, and Buddy Wilson and wife, Crystal; mother, Eveleen Jones; stepchildren, Lee Wilson and wife, Michelle, and Chad Tripp; grandchildren, Matthew Craft and wife, Elizabeth, Dyland Craft, Ami Hulon, and Dakota Wilson; several step-grandchildren; and sisters, Patricia Lynn Jones, and Lisa Waidvogel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smith Funeral Service, 605 Country Club Dr., Greenville, NC 27834 to help with funeral expenses. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.