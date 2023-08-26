Brenda Webb Cates (80), a long-time resident of Chocowinity, North Carolina, passed away on July 6, 2023, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in Georgia. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, William “Bill” Ellis Cates, Jr.; son Scott Hamilton Fairfax; stepdaughters, Debora Cates Zolty and Catherine Ann Cates; brother, U.K. Webb (Nancy); sister-in-law Judy Webb; brother-in-law Gene Wilson; and her parents. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Fairfax Daniel (Rick); stepdaughter Kimberly Cates Susice (Kent); daughter-in-law Lynn Fairfax; siblings, Gerald Webb, Sheila Webb and Glenda “Denny” Wilson; sister-in-law Carolyn Guthrie (Charlie); former husband Jay Hamilton Fairfax (Pamela); ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other family. Brenda was born in Erwin, Tennessee, on November 10, 1942, to Arnold “A.M.” Webb and Willene Margaret Davis Webb. She worked and raised her children in Virginia, later retiring in North Carolina. She was active in her church, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapter and other women’s organizations. She and Bill traveled extensively with the Friendship Force, making friends across the globe. She was very social and always enjoyed hosting friends and family, where she cooked an amazing meal. Despite the many challenges she faced as ALS symptoms progressed, she remained persistent in her poise and fun spirit. Her kindness, elegant fashion sense, love for music and dancing, and much more will never be forgotten. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on September 2, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church of Washington, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association or Daughters of the American Revolution.