On Saturday, September 4, 2021, in the cool hours of the early morning, Leading Lady Reverend Dr. Brendolyn Louise Norris Shaw faced the sunset of her days on earth and entered her sweet rest with her precious Lord & Savior in eternity. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Washington/NorfolkDistrict Assembly-Church of Christ (DOC), 30780 US Hwy 64 E., Jamesville, NC. Viewing will be 12noon to 1pm prior to service at the church. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Williamston, NC Professional Services have been entrusted to MERCEDES' FUNERAL MANSION and CREMATION SRVS. You may submit condolences to mercedesfuneralmansionllc.com. It is an Honor to serve the NORRIS, LYNCH and SHAW Families.