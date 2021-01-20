Brice Edwards

Brice Marie Edwards
RALEIGH - Brice Marie Edwards, 25, of Raleigh unexpectedly passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, at her home.
A celebration of life will be held in Greenville, North Carolina, at First Christian Church (DOC), 2810 E. 14th Street, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Brice was born in Greenville, North Carolina, on July 19, 1995, to Bruce McDonald (Don) and Susan Castleberry Edwards. She attended St. Peter's Catholic School (K-8) and graduated from J.H. Rose High School. She then attended NC State University, where she graduated magna cum laude in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a concentration in Financial Analysis.
Brice was a beloved sister of the Iota Phi Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity. Brice later earned her Master's degree in Accounting from the Poole College of Management at NC State University. She subsequently completed her CPA and began her career working with Deloitte LLP, quickly rising to a senior-level position.
Brice is survived by her only love and mate in life, John Royal Bunting IV of Raleigh, North Carolina; parents, Don and Susan Edwards, of Greenville, North Carolina; best friend and sister, Cassie Edwards Forbis, and her husband, Blake, of Charlotte, North Carolina; paternal grandmother, Frances Edwards, of Simpson, North Carolina; uncles and aunts, Dene Castleberry and wife, Elaine, Cheryl Johnson and husband, Steve, and Todd Edwards; cousins; godparents, Teresa Morris and Mike Steele; and cherished goldendoodle, Beasley
Born with an immensely strong character, a unique natural grace and a vivacious and infectious personality, Brice was wise beyond her years. Those who knew her well recognized her irresistible mischievousness of spirit. Brice looked for the best in people, situations, opportunities and life. Her smile was instantly heartwarming and lit not only her face but also her piercing blue eyes. Brice was a leader with a caring personality and encouraged others to be the very best version of themselves.
The celebration of life will be held outdoors and streamed virtually. You may join online at https://www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com or www.firstchristiangreenville.org . The family is extremely appreciative of and continually grateful for the outpouring of love and support. For the safety of the family and friends, they do request that all guests wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a memorial gift to the First Christian Church future Columbarium Fund at www.firstchristiangreenville.org or 2810 E. 14th Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
When you think of Brice, the family asks that you celebrate the good memories you have with her and remember to live this fragile life to its fullest.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.