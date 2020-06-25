Bronna Jean Graham

Bronna Jean Sineath Graham
GREENVILLE - Ms. Bronna Jean Sineath Graham, age 77, a resident of Greenville, passed away Tuesday June 24, 2020 at Spring Arbor of Greenville.
Memorial services will be held with family and friends at a later date.
Ms. Graham was born in Guilford County February 10, 1943 to the late James Virgil Sineath, Sr, and Cynthia "Becky" Southard Sineath of Burlington.
She was a loving mother, librarian, teacher and friend. She retired as the Media Center Coordinator for Washington High School. She had a love of reading and books. She was a member of the Friends of Brown Library and created the Friends of Brown Library Newsletter monthly for several years. She also worked each year with the Friends of Brown Library book sale.
Survivors include her daughter, Jamien "Jamie" Graham Craig and husband Michael of Washington; her son, Neill MacGregor Graham and wife Heather of Wilmington; grandchildren, Cameron Craig, Collin Craig, Riley Graham and Teague Graham.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Friends of Brown Library, c/o Brown Library, 122 Van Norden Street, Washington, NC 27889.
