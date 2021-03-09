Calvin Ray Keel, 82 of NC 903, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital. Mr. Keel was born on July 14, 1938 in Martin County to the late John Henry and Irma Raynor Keel. He was rural carrier with US Postal Service and a member of the Gold Point Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, golf and hunting. He was preceded in death by brothers, Walter, James, Russell (Push) and Ralph Keel and sister Elizabeth James. Survivors include; wife, Linda Chapman Keel of the home; son, Don Keel (Lisa) of Greenville; daughter, Terry Farmer (Frank) of Simpsonville, SC; sisters, Pearl Jenkins (William) of Williamston, Alice Briley (Churchill) of Robersonville and Jean Rogers (Jimmy) of Williamston; grandchildren, Will Tedder (Kayla), Paige Ferguson (Paul), Luke Keel, Madison Farmer, Daniel Farmer; great Grandchild, Chase Tedder. Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Martin Memorial Gardens with Rev. Chris Minton officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening at the Gold Point Church of Christ from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and other times from the home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Gold Point Church of Christ, 8563 Hassell Rd. Robersonville, NC 27871. Masks and social distancing required for visitation and service Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net . Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Keel family.