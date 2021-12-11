Cameron Price

Cameron Paul Price
WILLIAMSTON - Mr. Cameron Paul Price, 29, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Cameron loved God, his family, and his friends more than anything.
He loved all sports, especially baseball in which he was a coach. He loved hunting deer, duck, goose, and turkey. Cameron was caring and selfless and is loved dearly by family and friends and will be missed tremendously by all.
Surviving is his wife Kinsey Price of the home; his parents, David S. Price and Annette R. Price of Williamston; brothers Joshua Price (Jordan) of Ohio and twin brother Nathan Price (Niki) of Garner; a sister, Alexis Price (Cash) of Williamston; grandparents, Paul and Alice Roberson of Williamston; his mother- in- law, Cathy Warren and father- in- law, Edward Warren both of Williamston; brother-in-law and best friend Trey Warren (Melissa) of Williamston and brother-in-law, Tucker Warren of Williamston. He is also survived by his beloved nephews and niece who he loved as his own children, Easton Warren, Rook Warren, and Wrigley Warren.
Cameron is preceded in death by his grandparents, Johnnie S. Price and Mary Price.
Funeral services will be at 3:30 P.M. at the Community Christian Church on 125 N. in Williamston on Saturday, December 11. Visitation at 1178 Corey Drive, in Williamston.
Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.